MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Clayton Antwine takes a practice swing while a Berryville golfer waits his turn during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. Antwine shot an 93 on Monday, Sept. 21 to help the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Dakota Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team won the conference tournament championship for the third straight season and qualified for state.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Dakota Bogan swings on the 10th hole. Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Farmington boys team win the conference tournament.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Landon Lawson swings while Gravette's Keegan Bulza waits his turn during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21. Lawson shot a 74 helping the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament championship for the third straight season.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Rhett South and Shiloh Christian's Ben Fowler, two of the top golfers in the state warm up on the 10th hole. South shot a 63 placing first overall and taking the medal on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team now wants to win state.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Rylee Curran enjoyed her outing while shooting a 138 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Lady Cardinals won the tournament championship with a team score of 302 finishing one stroke ahead of Runner-up Harrison which came in at 303.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Cam Roeder, of Prairie Grove, shot a 95 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Tiger boys finished seventh in the team standings.