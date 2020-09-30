Sign in
District 4A-1 Golf Competition by Mark Humphrey | September 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Bailey Cuzik shot a 105 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Lady Cardinals win the conference tournament championship and qualify for state.

Farmington junior Clayton Antwine takes a practice swing while a Berryville golfer waits his turn during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. Antwine shot an 93 on Monday, Sept. 21 to help the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament.

Farmington junior Dakota Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team won the conference tournament championship for the third straight season and qualified for state.

Farmington junior Dakota Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team won the conference tournament championship for the third straight season and qualified for state.

Farmington junior Landon Lawson swings while Gravette's Keegan Bulza waits his turn during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21. Lawson shot a 74 helping the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament championship for the third straight season.

Farmington junior Dakota Bogan swings on the 10th hole. Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Farmington boys team win the conference tournament.

Farmington junior Dakota Bogan swings on the 10th hole. Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Farmington boys team win the conference tournament.

Farmington junior Dakota Bogan swings on the 10th hole. Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Farmington boys team win the conference tournament.

Farmington junior Landon Lawson swings while Gravette's Keegan Bulza waits his turn during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21. Lawson shot a 74 helping the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament championship for the third straight season.

Farmington junior Landon Lawson swings while Gravette's Keegan Bulza waits his turn during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21. Lawson shot a 74 helping the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament championship for the third straight season.

Farmington junior Rhett South and Shiloh Christian's Ben Fowler, two of the top golfers in the state warm up on the 10th hole. South shot a 63 placing first overall and taking the medal on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team now wants to win state.

Farmington junior Rhett South and Shiloh Christian's Ben Fowler, two of the top golfers in the state warm up on the 10th hole. South shot a 63 placing first overall and taking the medal on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team now wants to win state.

Farmington junior Rhett South and Shiloh Christian's Ben Fowler, two of the top golfers in the state warm up on the 10th hole. South shot a 63 placing first overall and taking the medal on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team now wants to win state.

Farmington's Rylee Curran enjoyed her outing while shooting a 138 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Lady Cardinals won the tournament championship with a team score of 302 finishing one stroke ahead of Runner-up Harrison which came in at 303.

Farmington's Rylee Curran enjoyed her outing while shooting a 138 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Lady Cardinals won the tournament championship with a team score of 302 finishing one stroke ahead of Runner-up Harrison which came in at 303.

Farmington's Rylee Curran enjoyed her outing while shooting a 138 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Lady Cardinals won the tournament championship with a team score of 302 finishing one stroke ahead of Runner-up Harrison which came in at 303.

Farmington's Bailey Cuzik shot a 105 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Lady Cardinals win the conference tournament championship and qualify for state.

Farmington's Bailey Cuzik shot a 105 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Lady Cardinals win the conference tournament championship and qualify for state.

Farmington's Bailey Cuzik shot a 105 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Lady Cardinals win the conference tournament championship and qualify for state.

Prairie Grove's Jacob Midwell, shown competing at the District 4A-1 Golf Tournament, shot a 64 on Monday, Sept. 17 during a golf meet held at the Highlands at Bella Vista. The Tiger boys finished fourth in the team standings.

Prairie Grove's Jacob Midwell, shown competing at the District 4A-1 Golf Tournament, shot a 64 on Monday, Sept. 17 during a golf meet held at the Highlands at Bella Vista. The Tiger boys finished fourth in the team standings.

Prairie Grove's Jacob Midwell, shown competing at the District 4A-1 Golf Tournament, shot a 64 on Monday, Sept. 17 during a golf meet held at the Highlands at Bella Vista. The Tiger boys finished fourth in the team standings.

Cam Roeder, of Prairie Grove, shot a 95 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Tiger boys finished seventh in the team standings.

Cam Roeder, of Prairie Grove, shot a 95 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Tiger boys finished seventh in the team standings.

Cam Roeder, of Prairie Grove, shot a 95 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Tiger boys finished seventh in the team standings.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Clayton Antwine takes a practice swing while a Berryville golfer waits his turn during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. Antwine shot an 93 on Monday, Sept. 21 to help the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Dakota Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team won the conference tournament championship for the third straight season and qualified for state.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Dakota Bogan swings on the 10th hole. Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club helping the Farmington boys team win the conference tournament.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Landon Lawson swings while Gravette's Keegan Bulza waits his turn during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21. Lawson shot a 74 helping the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament championship for the third straight season.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Rhett South and Shiloh Christian's Ben Fowler, two of the top golfers in the state warm up on the 10th hole. South shot a 63 placing first overall and taking the medal on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team now wants to win state.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Rylee Curran enjoyed her outing while shooting a 138 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Lady Cardinals won the tournament championship with a team score of 302 finishing one stroke ahead of Runner-up Harrison which came in at 303.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Cam Roeder, of Prairie Grove, shot a 95 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Tiger boys finished seventh in the team standings.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove's Jacob Midwell, shown competing at the District 4A-1 Golf Tournament, shot a 64 on Monday, Sept. 17 during a golf meet held at the Highlands at Bella Vista. The Tiger boys finished fourth in the team standings.

