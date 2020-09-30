The "Washington County Enterprise-Leader" won 25 awards in the 2020 Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial Contest, including second place in General Excellence among the state's small weekly newspapers.

Mark Humphrey, sports editor, won first-place awards for sports feature story and sports column.

Humphrey and Lynn Kutter, news editor, also won first-place awards for education and coverage of tourism.

Other first-place awards were given to Gene Linzey for news political column and Ben Madrid for freelance recognition.

Humphrey received second-place honors for beat reporting, sports feature story, photo page and graphic design portfolio. He received third-place awards for humorous column and sports feature photo. Humphrey's honorable mention awards were for news story and headline writing.

Other awards for the "Enterprise-Leader" included second place to Denise Nemec for freelance recognition and second place to Monica Hooper for best front page design. Ron Wood received honorable mention for a news political column.

The "Spring River Chronicle" in Hardy received the first-place award for General Excellence among small weeklies. "The Helena World" received third place in General Excellence for the small weeklies category.

The "Enterprise-Leader" has finished in the top three places for General Excellence six out of the past seven years. It received first place for General Excellence in 2019, 2016 and 2015; second place in 2020; and third place in 2018 and 2014.

The 2020 awards were presented Sept. 25 at the annual convention of the Arkansas Press Association. The 2020 convention was held virtually because of concerns with the covid-19 pandemic.

The contest covered news and editorial content published in the calendar year 2019. The small weekly division included entries from about 11 different newspapers around the state. The contest was judged by members of the Kansas Press Association.