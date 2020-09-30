Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS After a Lady Tiger player tried to dump the ball into Lady Lion territory, Jayden Reems was in the right spot to hit the ball back for a point. Gravette played host to Prairie Grove Thursday night at the competition gym in Gravette and won in straight sets.

GRAVETTE -- It was a tight match in Gravette Sept. 24 as the Lady Lions squared off against the Lady Tigers of Prairie Grove in the second match of the week.

The Lady Lions fired off five straight points in set one before the Lady Tigers hit a scoring streak and came back to tie at five all. Then it was the Lady Tigers' turn to jump ahead by five before Gravette hit its second run of the set, tying the set once again. The score went back and forth throughout the first set until the Lady Lions tied the contest once again at 22 all.

Two straight points by Gravette put them in the driver's seat with set point in its favor when the Lady Lions dropped the next two points to Prairie Grove, tying the game at 24. Gravette jumped ahead by one with set point in its favor for the second time. But the Lady Tigers earned the next point and the set was tied for the third time. Tied at 27 each, Prairie Grove hit the next two points to win the set, 29-27.

Gravette faltered in the second set, losing to Prairie Grove, 25-13.

In set three, both teams came out strong, playing several long volleys until the Lady Tigers managed five straight points to win the set, 25-20, and the match, 3-0.

Lexi Light topped the Lady Tigers with 6 aces. Kenleigh Elder and Kennedy Conrad shared top honors for kills with 7 apiece. Kylie Kruse and Pierce chipped in 12 assists apiece and Sydney Stearman contributed 31 digs for Prairie Grove.

Lady Lion Lauren Irwin (5) sends the ball past two opposing players and deep into Lady Tiger territory during the Thursday night Gravette-Prairie Grove volleyball match at the competition gym in Gravette. The Lady Tigers managed to save the ball and a long volley insured with Prairie Grove getting the point in the end.