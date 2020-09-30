LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board approved three agreements last week for a project that will allow the district to use solar power in the future.

The board approved a lease and easement agreement with Today's Power Inc., and solar services agreement with Ozarks Electric and SWEPCO.

The board also approved a letter of support to Washington County for a payment in lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Today's Power to seek assistance with financing a solar generation facility that would be constructed on property located in the Lincoln city limits.

The letter is addressed to County Judge Joseph Woods and signed by Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District, and Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens.

The letter notes that Today's Power proposes to construct a 2.8 megawatt solar facility that will provide solar power to the school, city and several other entities in Northwest Arkansas.

A payment in lieu of taxes agreement would reduce the cost of services for all participants but would also generate a new revenue stream for the city of Lincoln and Lincoln schools, the letter states.

The school and city are asking the Quorum Court to approve an annual payment of about $400,000 in lieu of taxes over a 20-year period on a project with an estimated cost of $9 million, according to the letter. The payment would be divided among the school district, city and county based on millage tax rates and property assessments.

"Having this facility located in Washington County and specifically in the City of Lincoln is of the utmost importance to us as it serves to directly benefit us in more ways than one, and it supports the continued economic development and growth of our area," the letter says.

Spears told board members that Today's Power has found land in Lincoln for the solar facility but she believes the company would look elsewhere if the payment in lieu of taxes agreement is not approved.

Today's Power has estimated Lincoln schools would save about $90,000 per year over a 20-year period using solar power.

Spears said the solar facility for its Ozarks Electric power would be on land purchased by Today's Power. The solar arrays for its SWEPCO power would be located in two areas on school property, possibly near the bus barn and near the elementary school.

Spears said it would take about a year to purchase land, construct the project and tie into the school district. The project requires no capital outlay from the district.

The school will still receive some of its electrical power from SWEPCO and Ozarks Electric but most of its electrical needs will be met by the solar facilities.

In other action at the Sept. 21 meeting, the School Board approved the 2020-21 budget and approved an application to the Arkansas Department of Education for approval to refinance two bond issues.

The budget approved shows a beginning balance of $6.8 million with projected revenues of $12.9 million and $11.8 million in expenditures, with a tentative ending balance of $7.85 million.

The district is proposing to refinance two issues, one for $1.6 million and another one for $2.8 million, because of lower interest rates at this time. Lincoln is projected to save about $314,000 in interest payments by refunding the bond issues and issuing new bonds.

In other action, the board agreed to allow Carson Community Bank in Stilwell, Okla., to use the Wolves' logo for a bank debit card and voted to reapply for funding to continue the after school dinner program. About 69 children are participating in the meals.

The board also set May 21, 2021, as the graduation date for the school year.