PRAIRIE GROVE -- A pasture along Heritage Parkway between Parks and Butler streets will become another new residential subdivision in Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove City Council last week approved the preliminary plat for Mountain View subdivision, a residential development owned by Brothers Investment Properties located on about 53 acres. The highway frontage is owned by someone else and will remain commercial land.

The subdivision will have 172 lots and two entrances off Parks Street and one from Butler Street. A two-acre detention pond will be installed in the southeast corner of the development.

Prairie Grove Planning Commission gave its OK to the preliminary plat at its Sept. 17 meeting. A couple of neighbors attended that meeting and asked if the houses could be a minimum of 2,000 square feet.

Chris Hartin said smaller homes tend to become rental property.

"It would be nice to step it up and make it nicer homes," Hartin told the Planning Commission.

Ferdi Fourie of Civil Design Engineers Inc., engineer for the development, said the subdivision would have 7,000-square-foot lots with 75 feet width on the front of the lots. Fourie said he didn't know the size of the houses but thought there would be a mix of sizes.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, told the neighbors the city cannot regular the size of houses. He said the lots are similar in size to those in Sundowner Estates subdivision.

No one from the public asked any questions or made any comments about Mountain View Subdivision at the City Council meeting.

In other action, the City Council amended the subdivision ordinance to increase development fees, primarily for preliminary plats.

Oelrich explained that current fees do not cover the city's costs to have projects reviewed by independent engineers. Fees have not gone up in more than 20 years, Oelrich said.

The city's fees will include $50 to submit a sketch plan for review by the Planning Commission; $100, plus $20 for each lot, for an application for preliminary plat approval; $100, plus $5 per lot, on an application for final plat approval.

In addition to the fees, the developer is responsible for paying any costs in excess of the initial review because of deficiencies, corrections, amendments or changes to the plan.

The council also accepted street right-of-way on Bush Street for improvements to the Bush/Viney Grove Road intersection because of the new school that will be constructed on the undeveloped property across from the high school.

The council approved the tax levy for 2021, which remains the same at 5 mills.

It also accepted a bid from Dyna Pak Corp., for the purchase of trash bags. Dyna Pak submitted the highest bid out of two companies but Oelrich said the city previously used the other bidder, Waste Zero, and was not happy with the product. The city will pay 0.223 cents per 32 gallon bag and 0.1158 cents per 15-gallon bag.