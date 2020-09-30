PRAIRIE GROVE -- The utility coordinator with the city of Fort Smith has been named the new public works manager for the city of Prairie Grove, according to Mayor Sonny Hudson.

Hudson said he offered the position to Charles "Chuck" Wiley for a salary of $75,000. Wiley's first day will be Monday, Oct. 5.

Wiley is the third person to be named to the position, though the responsibilities of the job and the job title have changed since last year.

Originally, the city was searching for a person to fill the position of director of administrative services and public works. Larry Oelrich, who currently fills that position, had announced he planned to retire in August 2020 and the city was going to hire someone to train and work alongside him before he retired.

Hudson first hired Simon Wiley, who started Jan. 2. Simon Wiley was dismissed from the position Feb. 17.

Next, Hudson offered the position to Buddy Fry Jr., who was director of public works for the city of Green Forest. Fry was supposed to start full-time on April 22 but submitted a letter of resignation prior to his start date.

The city of Green Forest extended an offer to Fry, and he accepted the offer to stay in his current position.

Prairie Grove's position no longer includes the administrative assistant duties. Hudson said Oelrich will retire at the end of the year, and when he's eligible, he will return to work part-time for the city, helping with administrative assistant duties. He said Oelrich will probably be paid a "couple thousand dollars a month" for the part-time position but that will be finalized during the budget process.

During the latest round, Hudson and Oelrich interviewed five people for the position. Hudson said he "liked a little bit of everything" about Charles Wiley.

"He interviewed well. He was sharp, knowledgeable," Hudson said. "I picked out the one I liked best as far as the combination of communications skills, getting along with everybody as far as being a team member and qualifications and asked Larry to spend some time with him and see what he thought."

Hudson said Oelrich also was impressed with Wiley.

Wiley has been with the city of Fort Smith since February 2007, according to his resume. He worked as a maintenance mechanic from February 2007 to January 2016. He served as the city's utility cross-technician from January 2016 to May 2017, and since then has served as Fort Smith's utility coordinator.

He was a police officer for the city of Sallisaw, Okla., from September 1999 to October 2003.

His licenses and certifications include Class IV wastewater treatment operator license from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, and Class IV water distribution operator license and licensed plumbing inspector from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hudson said Wiley is interested in living in Prairie Grove and being a part of the community. That was part of the total package that made Wiley rise above the others as the top candidate, Hudson said.

Hudson said he decided to remove administrative assistant duties from the job description when Oelrich indicated he would be willing to come back and work on a part-time basis.

"We've thought about breaking it up at times," Hudson said. "It's a pretty big load doing all of it. We thought it would be easier to find someone qualified for the public works management part of it and not teach them the administrative part of it right away."

Down the road, the city may do something different but for now, Wiley will not have to worry about those duties, Hudson said.

As public works manager, Wiley will manage the street department and water and sewer facilities and operations.

Wiley last week said he was interested in the Prairie Grove position because a goal has been to move into utility management over sewer and water operations. Wiley said he's been working for the city of Fort Smith for 14 years and has promoted over the years but didn't think an opportunity to move into a management position would be available for another 10 years.

Wiley said he and his wife love the Northwest Arkansas area and have been to Prairie Grove to shop in the downtown stores. They are in the process of selling their home in Roland, Okla., and plan to relocate to Prairie Grove.

Wiley said one of his goals for Prairie Grove is to stay ahead of the growth with the city's utilities and infrastructure with as little impact on the town itself.

"I don't want to take away from the charm of the community," Wiley said.