FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board voted last week to call a special election to ask voters to allow the district to restructure debt, refund two bond issues and issue new bonds to bring in an additional $6-7 million in new money to expand the junior high building and possibly Folsom Elementary School.

Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools, said the district wants to take advantage of low interest rates to generate construction funds for the projects.

The board approved a resolution authorizing the school to petition the Washington County Election Commission to call a special election on Jan. 12, 2021. The school also will seek approval from the Arkansas Department of Education for the proposal.

If the question is approved by voters, the district would refund two bond issues, one from 2015 with an outstanding balance of $3,470,000 and one from 2016 with a balance of $3,265,000, and then offer a new bond issue of a maximum of $16,490,000, according to Kevin Faught with Stephens Inc., of Fayetteville.

Faught said the new bond issue would be offered in April 2021. He said the actual amount of new money would depend on the interest rate market at the time, but the district is hoping to generate $6.5-$7.5 million in new money from the 2021 bond issue.

"The goal is to keep the payments about the same and push out the maturity," Faught said.

If the proposal is approved, the district's millage rate would not be affected and would remain the same at 42.6 mills. Of this rate, 17.6 mills is currently dedicated to debt service and this also would remain the same for a new bond issue. The new 30-year bond issue would mature in 2051.

The resolution authorizes the school superintendent to accept or reject the bids submitted in connection with the public sale of the proposed bonds.

In other action, the board approved a license agreement with Simple + Sweet LLC, to allow the business to use the Ledbetter kitchen to operate an ice cream making business with profits to benefit a summer food program for the needy. Board President Travis Warren stepped out of the meeting during the discussion and vote because his son, Coleman Warren, is one of the owners of the business. The other owner is Tanner Green.

The license agreement is contingent on Warren and Green receiving approval from Farmington Planning Commission and Farmington City Council to rezone a portion of the school property from residential to commercial to allow the business to operate.

The license agreement would allow Simple + Sweet to use the kitchen only during the hours of 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday for $400 per month. The business would have non-exclusive use of the parking lot but cannot interfere with the use of the parking lot by other occupants or the general public.

The agreement would be effective for one year, from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021. The business would not be allowed to install any permanent signs on the property and be required to have general liability insurance during the term in the minimum amount of $1 million per occurrence. The licensee would hold the district harmless from and against any and all actions.

In addition, the board approved an annual report required by the state that shows employees who have received a 5% pay increase and the reason why and the district's Minority Recruitment Plan for 2020-21 as required by the state.

Laffoon said the district has some work to do on recruiting minority staff. The district's student enrollment is 17% minority. Staff make-up is 2.4% minority.

"I know looking at that we have some growth to do there," Laffoon told the board members.

Short-term, he said the district would recruit outside the region and attend teacher fairs at schools such as Arkansas Tech, University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The high school has an Orientation to Teaching class and the school will encourage minority students to register for that class.

Laffoon said one barrier is that teachers will leave Farmington for other districts with higher salaries. Farmington ranks in the top 15 in the state for salaries, he said.

Personnel actions approved by the board include accepting the resignation of Lori McClain as the high school counselor's secretary. Other changes for the year include naming Michelle Gooch as virtual school coordinator for kindergarten-third grade and Tammy Bullock as middle school virtual school coordinator.