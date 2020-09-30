PRAIRIE GROVE -- Dakota Watson, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 18 by Prairie Grove police in connection with five felonies, including battery second degree for injuring a police officer while trying to resist arrest, according to a police incident report.

Watson also was arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, terroristic threatening, all felonies, and misdemeanors of resisting arrest, criminal mischief second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the police report, Prairie Grove officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Brady Road from a caller who said he could hear a man and woman arguing and said he heard a woman say, "put down the gun."

When the officers arrived, they heard yelling coming from a small shed and a man walked out, storming toward a nearby trailer house. The man later was identified as Watson.

According to the report, Watson demanded the officers, which included a Farmington police officer and sheriff's deputy, stay away from him. He would not stop at the officers' request and began running away.

Prairie Grove officer Uriel Paredes reported that he chased and tackled Watson and while on the ground, Watson began choking him and then hit him twice in the face. Watson tried to get Paredes' weapon and Paredes said he began punching Watson to get him to let go of the weapon.

The officers were able to put handcuffs on Watson, but he continued to resist and try to kick officers and threatened officers.

During a search, police found a firearm in Watson's vehicle, a large amount of marijuana and a large scale. The report said that Watson injured himself during the transport to the detention center by banging his head against the divider and window and wrapping the seat belt around his neck causing redness.

According to the report, records show Watson has a felony conviction out of Missouri in 2006 for felony tampering with a vehicle.

Watson was booked into the detention center on Sept. 18 and released Sept. 24.