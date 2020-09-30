FILE PHOTO Tammy Spaunhurst of Pocola, Okla., shops at a booth called Trisha's Treasures at The Junk Ranch last fall. The 2019 show had 101 vendors. This year's show is full with 80 vendors and 200 booths. Booths will be more spread out and vendors and customers are asked to wear facemarks if they cannot socially distance from each other.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- If being outdoors and going junkin' are two things on your to-do list, two events are happening this weekend in Prairie Grove and Lincoln that fit the bill.

The Fall Edition of The Junk Ranch will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 11195 Centerpoint Road in Prairie Grove. Admission is $10 on Friday, which includes entrance on Saturday, and $5 on Saturday.

Junkin' at the Rodeo is a new event sponsored by Lincoln Riding Club and it will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Rodeo grounds, 1205 W. Pridemore Drive. There is no parking or admission fee.

Each has received approval from the Arkansas Department of Health to host a large outdoor event.

Junkin' At The Rodeo

Jackie Reed with Lincoln Riding Club said the group decided almost on the spur of the moment to put together a junkin' event since the Arkansas Apple Festival had been canceled for this weekend.

The club already was sponsoring a Ranch Rodeo on Saturday night and added this to the calendar.

"We're missing out on so much," Reed said. "This is another way to make money. All the money we make goes into the rodeo arena."

The event includes a pancake breakfast for $5 from 8-10 a.m. A concession stand will offer drinks and beans and cornbread throughout the day.

Reed said about 30 vendors have signed up so far. Some are vendors that would have come to the Apple Festival.

Patrons will be asked to wear face coverings and to walk in one way and out the other. Sanitizing stations will be available for visitors to use also. People are asked to physically distance from others.

Reed encouraged people to come out and enjoy the venue.

"We want people to feel comfortable," Reed said. "The state was OK with it so we're looking forward to it."

The Junk Ranch

Amy Daniels with The Junk Ranch said the event will look basically the same as others in the past as far as vendors but with some obvious differences because of covid-19. The venue will follow all restrictions and guidelines mandated by the Department of Health.

Daniels said signs will be posted with information about safety protocols. Customers and vendors are to wear face coverings if they cannot socially distance from each other by at least six feet. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and vendors are asked to have hand sanitizer at their booths.

She said vendors will be more spread out and there will be more vendors set up outside. Patrons will have to distance themselves when they are lined up to come inside the event. Additional workers will help clean and sanitize areas throughout the show.

"There will be a lot of things shoppers will notice and a lot of things they won't notice," Daniels said.

The show is full with 80 vendors and 200 booths. Daniels said that is comparable to other years. Some of the vendors have been coming to The Junk Ranch since it started. Others are new this year.

Daniels said the Holly Jolly Junk Ranch will not be held this year, so many vendors will bring their Christmas vintage items to this show.

"But we still will remain true that this is predominantly a vintage antique show," Daniels said.

As in past years, The Junk Ranch will have food trucks and live music. Daniels said the show is following the health department rules for those also.

The challenge for the weekend, Daniels said, will be for those patrons who are coming from out of state to browse and shop.

"For us, I think everyone in Northwest Arkansas is conditioned to wearing face masks. The biggest challenge is those from other states that have completely different mandates."

Oklahoma and Missouri, for example, recommend face coverings but do not mandate face masks in their states.

"We're thankful we get to have it and we're going to make the best of it," Daniels said. "It's good for us and it brings in shoppers for Prairie Grove."