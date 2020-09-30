MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Rhett South established a lead that was hard to beat by the 10th hole on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. South won the event with a 63 to help the Cardinal boys team win the conference tournament.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The end of summer amounted to a good day for Cardinal golfers with Farmington winning both the boys and girls 4A-1 Conference golf championships at Fayetteville Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21.

"Every day is a good day out here," said Farmington junior Clayton Antwine referring to getting out onto the green.

Temperatures were mild and humidity was down as golfers enjoyed a cool, sunny day. Overnight rain set in and the following day, Tuesday, Sept. 22, would not have been ideal for golf.

For the boys team, the triumph represented their third consecutive conference championship accomplishing the feat as freshmen, sophomores and now as juniors.

The Cardinals' collective team score of 220 gave them a 25-stroke win over Runner-up Shiloh Christian, which shot a 245 while Harrison came in third with a 260.

Farmington junior Rhett South shot a 63 to pace the squad winning the overall medalist by 11 strokes over teammate Landon Lawson and Shiloh Christian's Ben Fowler, who each shot a 74.

Ben Fowler came in to the 10th hole at one-over par acknowledging at that point, South was going to be tough to catch the way he was playing a familiar course.

"Rhett is just playing really well. It's the best he's played all year. It's fun to watch actually," Ben Fowler said. "We're back and forth. We play pretty much every match. I beat him a lot, but he plays here a lot and you can tell today."

Farmington's Dakota Bogan shot an 83 with Antwine finishing with a 93 for the Cardinals.

Winning the district title qualified the Farmington boys team for the Class 4A state golf tournament at Cherokee Village near Highland on Oct. 6-7. Farmington finished in third place at the 2019 state tournament, and their goal each year since arriving on the scene as freshmen is to win the big one.

Prairie Grove finished in seventh place with a team score of 321. Tate Benoit shot a 92 for the Tigers with teammate Cam Roeder close behind with a 95 and Jacob Midwell at 134.

Farmington also claimed the girls' District 4A-1 championship by the narrowest of margins, finishing one stroke ahead of Runner-up Harrison. The Lady Cardinals shot a 302 with Harrison at 303 and third place Gravette at 315.

Olivia Rodman paced Farmington with a 97 with Zoe Nix shooting a 100 and Bailey Cuzik adding a 105 to help the Lady Cardinals claim the one-stroke win. Cuzik wasn't satisfied with her individual performance, but did better than she thought.

"The Gravette girls were struggling, too," she said.

Teammate Rylee Curran finished with a 138 and said she appreciated the opportunity to compete.

"I did alright. It was a fun course to play," Curran said. "I enjoyed the time that I have."

Farmington came out on top despite not having its best day with Harrison's Hallie Marseilles winning the overall girls medalist honor with a 91.

The win qualfied the Farmington girls team for the girls state tournament which was held Monday and Tuesday at Sage Meadows golf course in Jonesboro.

4A-1 Conference Tournament

At Fayetteville Country Club

BOYS

Farmington^220

Rhett South^63

Landon Lawson^74

Dakota Bogan^83

Shiloh Christian^245

Ben Fowler^74

Brent Fowler^82

Jordan Crume^89

Gravette^254

Braxton Muldoon^78

Jessse Frye^83

Keegan Bulza^93

Harrison^260

Reggie Grant^82

Nicolas Theil^88

Styles^90

Pea Ridge^282

Jared Swope^88

C.J. Schooley^95

Levi Shultz^99

Berryville^305

Nate Allen^88

Blak^107

Clobert^110

Prairie Grove^321

Tate Benoit^92

Cam Roeder^95

Jacob Midwell^134

Huntsville^327

Bryant^103

Layton Bennett^106

C. Henry^118

Gentry

Clancy Milam^113

GIRLS

Farmington^302

Olivia Rodman^97

Zoe Nix^100

Bailey Cuzick^105

Harrison^303

Hallie Marseilles^91

Richardson^95

Ella Kaye Spry^117

Gravette^315

Rachel Diehl^95

Brooke Diehl^101

Lizzy Ellis^115

Shiloh Christian^329

Sophia Burasco^100

Heil^110

Eldrige^119

Pea Ridge^331

Mikayla Hammond^108

Allie King^108

Beck^115

Gentry^392

Megan McCollum^117

Ava^123

Emily Jessen^152

Berryville

Hall^104

O'Garek^123

Huntsville

Hattie McCullough^146