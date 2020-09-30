FARMINGTON

Fire Safety Drive-Thru Event

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, Farmington Fire Department will sponsor its first drive-thru safety event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the fire station, 372 W. Main St. Children can see fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles. First responders will hand out brackets, stickers and safety information, and firefighters will be dressed in all of their gear. Participants should enter the driveway east of Farmington Senior Center. There will be a fire safety message at each stop of the drive-thru tour.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Fall Cleanup

The city of Lincoln will have a fall cleanup Oct. 5-9 for residents who live within the city limits only. This will not be a curbside pickup as in past years, but residents are asked to bring their items to designated dumpsters placed on Carter Street behind Lincoln Fire Department.

The following items cannot be placed in the dumpsters: batteries, tires, construction debris, hazardous waste. Those items can be taken to Boston Mountain Solid Waste.

PRAIRIE GROVE

PG Hydrants To Be Tested

The Prairie Grove Fire Department will begin testing all fire hydrants within the City of Prairie Grove beginning the week of Oct. 5. The full system testing, which is required every five years, may cause pressure to fluctuate during testing. Full flow testing may stir up some sediment in lines and caution should be taken when washing clothes and using water during this time. The testing is expected to take several weeks to complete. Please call the water office at 846-2961 or email [email protected], to report any issues during testing.