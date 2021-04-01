Registration Open Online For Free Summer Camps

HOT SPRINGS -- Rising sophomores across Arkansas are encouraged to apply for Summer at ASMSA -- a set of free summer camps that will be held on the campus of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

This year's camps will be held Sunday, June 27 through Friday, July 2. Current ninth-graders who are members of the Class of 2024 and Arkansas residents are invited to apply. All camp activities -- including tuition, housing, meals and class supplies -- are free. Selection for all camps is competitive. Priority deadline for applications is April 9, but applications will be accepted until all spots are filled.

There are four camps from which participants may apply. They include:

• Studio Art Camp-- This is an activities-based initiative to help grow students' excitement about the arts while building their portfolios. Students will engage in different processes including observational drawing, collage, painting, photography and more.

• Biomedical Sciences Summer Institute -- This camp is made possible through a grant from the Arkansas Department of Education. The institute will introduce participants to a fascinating range of topics--including forensic crime scene analysis and microbial biochemical identification tests--all while gaining hands-on experience in molecular biology laboratory techniques as well as scientific literacy and communication skills. Students will isolate their own DNA, collect and assess environmental bacteria for antibiotic resistance, learn about the fascinating aspects of protein structure and mutations, and even transform bacteria to make them glow in the dark.

• Entrepreneurship and Innovation Bootcamp -- This camp is for all innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, and outside-the-box thinkers. This immersive, student-driven learning experience introduces participants to the "lean startup" process, which is the basis of successful business launch programs like the National Science Foundation's i-Corps program. Students learn about the principles of design thinking, explore rapid product development, identify product/market fit, and examine business model development. The week culminates in an exciting expo in which attendees prepare and deliver a public pitch of their ideas. Students gain valuable team-building, communication, and critical thinking skills in a supportive and challenging environment.

• Computer Science Camp -- This camp presents the many faces of computer science through hands-on experiences in a variety of programming contexts. Work with ASMSA instructors on projects spanning robotics, computer graphics, animation, cyber security, and embedded systems. The camp concludes with a half-day digital Capture the Flag hackathon activity that allows students to showcase their creativity and problem-solving skills using the technologies experienced throughout the week.

For more information and to begin the application process, visit asmsa.me/summeratASMSA.