A Day In The Life Of An Arkansas Representative, Charlene Fite

During the recent 2020 General Election, there was talk about the duties and salaries of our state elected officials. Most of the elected officials were bombarded by accusations of having a "soft job" by those never having held public office or knowing anything about their daily routine.

Most of the elected officials do not complain about their daily grind while the legislative session is going on down in Little Rock. Fewer complain about the one to three days a week for committee meetings held in Little Rock after the session is over.

I asked for and was granted an hour-by-hour capsule of the day in the life of a state representative from state Rep. Charlene Fite of House, District 80.

Read along and see what a typical day working at the Legislature is all about:

-

By State Rep. Charlene Fite

Special to the Enterprise-Leader

I am up at 6 a.m. as the clock radio goes off in my apartment at Capitol Hill, the group of apartments run by the Secretary of State, in what was once an old four–story executive building to the northeast of the Arkansas State Capitol.

The space has been reworked over the years and many state representatives and state senators, who are far away from home like I am, stay there with apartments year around.

It is a pretty spartan space, I have to furnish it – basically one bedroom and a bath. The state sets the rent and collects from each of us every month. We are just tenants, and the secretary of state is our landlord.

This is for Thursday, March 18, 2021.

My alarm goes off at 6 a.m. I get dressed for the day, read a chapter of Proverbs, check email and messages.

After that is out of the way, I walk over to the Capitol and, in my office there, I take care of an issue of a constituent who is having difficulty getting his commercial driving license by making calls and emailing personnel who might help.

Now it is 8 a.m. I leave to go to Budget Committee to present my appropriation request to re-establish the Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services.

It is now 9 a.m. and time to get breakfast in the Capitol cafeteria and talk with chairman of the Public Health Committee about upcoming bills. The cafeteria in the basement of the capitol has a very good breakfast – today is two eggs, sausage and toast. I pay and quickly get over to my next task.

From 9:30-12:30, I hear seven bills in House Education Committee. Most controversial is Fairness in Women's Sports bill. Late in the session, it's not unusual for committees to meet for 3+ hours.

At 12:30, I grab a bite to eat, one-half a sandwich and fries, in the cafeteria and take Tylenol for a headache.

As a total surprise, I happen to meet a nice family from Taiwan and surprise them by speaking Chinese.

Now the daily 1:00-3:45 p.m. House session.

I present a bill for Division of Career and Technical Education. It passes.

Session is now in recess, so back to committee work. From 4:00-5:30, I'm in the Judiciary Committee to present two bills.

My bill to increase penalties on Hit and Run generates a lot of discussion. Stacey Bankston, founder of the Hit and Run Project, drove from Fayetteville to appear as my expert witness. The bill passes! And so does my second bill.

After the committee adjourns, I scurry from the Capitol back to Capitol Hill. It's now 5:40 p.m. I change clothes and pack up to head home.

We don't have session tomorrow (on Friday) and by 6 p.m., I am in the car heading home.

Tom, my husband, is driving so I can answer emails as we head back to NW Arkansas. We snag a burger on the way back home.

It's now 8:30 p.m. as we pull in the driveway and arrive at home. It's been a long week, but a good one.

--Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.