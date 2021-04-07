Cherokee Nation To Host Covid Vaccine Clinic

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Cherokee Nation will host a public drive-through covid-19 vaccine event at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10.

The tribe will administer 1,000 vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis to any member of the public 18 years and up, including residents of Arkansas. Cherokee Nation Health Services will offer vaccinations without an appointment or any pre-registration requirements to help more in the community become vaccinated.

"The Cherokee Nation is taking more of its vaccine distribution events out of our health clinic settings and into our communities to make it easier for anyone who wants a vaccine to get it, and protect themselves and their families from this virus," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

The Cherokee Nation has now administered more than 46,000 vaccines. A similar drive through event was held at Tulsa Hard Rock Casino & Hotel on March 27, and more are being scheduled.

Vaccines are also available to any member of the public through Cherokee Nation Health Services' nine outpatient health centers located throughout the tribe's 14-county reservation. To schedule an appointment, citizens can call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. No preregistration paperwork is required and same-day appointments may be available.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located at 2416 US-412 in West Siloam Springs.