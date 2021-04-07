Families Enjoy Time Together

It was fun when spring break, days off and vacations were all enjoyed by several family members last week, and the days were all taken advantage of by all. Dean Cheatham, on vacation, and his son Hudson and daughter Kate, on spring break, visited grandparents, helping with odd jobs and "picking and grinning" one afternoon. They (and Misty) also spent the weekend with their son Derek, at Ouachita College, "catching up" and celebrating Derek and Hudson's recent birthdays.

Brian Roy and son Payton also visited grandparents and enjoyed catching up on happenings.

A surprise visit by Keith and Dawn Myers was really enjoyed by his aunt and cousin, Marie Roy and Anna Cheatham. They were here from North Carolina visiting for a short time with family members.

Happy birthday to Ken Power, Rob Hulse, Claud Bess, Dale Bailey, Emily Pitts, Brynlee Luttrell, Collen Morris, Jamie Bess, Caleb Bailey and Joanie Hannah.

Happy anniversary to Eugene and Elaine Olszewski, Robert and Bonita Curtsinger, David and Sherry Mark, and Keith and Dawn Myers.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.