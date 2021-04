Farmington 2021 Softball Roster

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's 2021 softball team coached by Randy Osnes (not pictured), who plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year, presents a dangerous opponent with several girls capable of hitting the ball out of the ballpark on any given occasion. The Lady Cardinals, who were expected to contend for a state championship last year, are doing their best to make up for having their 2020 season canceled due to covid.

No.^Player^Year 2^Reese Shirey^OF^Fr. 3^Shayley Treat^SS, P^Sr. 4^Grace Boatright^C, IF^Jr. 5^Kamryn Uher^OF, P^So. 6^Amia Carr^IF^Fr. 8^Carson Griggs^P, OF^Sr. 9^Kennedy Griggs^IF^Jr. 10^Isabella Hulsey^OF^Fr. 11^Justine Davidson^IF^Fr. 12^Mary Lauren Bradley^OF^Fr. 13^Abby Thomas^OF^Sr. 15^Drew Clifford^P, OF^Sr. 16^Ella Holley^OF^Fr. 20^Remington Adams^2B, SS^Jr. 22^Mya Monroe^OF^Sr. 23^Kinley Meek^C, IF^Fr. 25^Cloie Cunningham^OF^Fr. 26^Madison Erickson^IF^Sr. 28^Skyler Riddle^IF^So. 29^Peyton Denham^OF^So. Nicole Yuteman^OF^Fr. Head coach Randy Osnes Assistant coach Steve Morgan Assistant coach Morgan Clark-Songer

