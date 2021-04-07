Farmington Approves Firms For Construction Projects

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board last week approved the architect, construction manager and civil engineering firm for an addition at the junior high school and classroom expansions at Folsom and Williams elementary schools.

Hight Jackson will serve as the architectural firm to design the projects. Farmington has worked with Hight Jackson for many years on its construction projects, including all buildings at the new high school campus.

The contract with Hight Jackson shows the architect's fee will be 5% of the cost of work for Williams and Folsom and 6% of the cost of work for the junior high school addition. Any additional services will be based on an hourly rate.

Kinco Constructors LLC, which built the new high school and Cardinal Stadium, will be the construction manager for the junior high addition and elementary school expansions.

The construction manager's fee, according to the contract, will be the cost of work plus 5%. Cost of work will include labor costs, wages of supervisory and administrative personnel, payments to subcontractors, materials and equipment, site work, administrative expenses, and miscellaneous expenses as outlined in the contract.

Bates & Associates Inc., of Fayetteville, will serve as the civil engineering firm for the construction projects. Its fee will be $3,000 each for Folsom and Williams and $16,000 for the junior high addition.

The school district is proposing to build additions in two locations at the junior high school, Joe McClung, junior high principal, said last week. McClung said the plans are contingent on the district receiving partnership money from the state for the projects. School officials are expecting to receive information about their application on May 1.

Plans show a two-story building will be constructed at the location of the former old high school gym, now demolished. This building will have about 26,000 square feet and 13 classrooms, including specialty classrooms for science classes and special education.

The second addition will be at the site of the old "H" Hall, which was torn down about two years ago. McClung said this new space will provide three classrooms for band, art and choir. The band room will be a larger multi-purpose room with a stage.

For the elementary schools, the district is proposing to add six classrooms and bathrooms to each school, said Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools.

The district will pay for the projects using proceeds from a new bond issue that will be offered later this month, along with state partnership money, if approved.

In other action March 29, the school board approved a five-year supplier agreement with BSN Sports for the purchase and supply of Nike apparel and footwear and other equipment and apparel offered for sale by the company.

According to the agreement, Farmington High Career Academies will use BSN Sports as its supplier for all athletic equipment and needs. Staff and athletes will only wear Nike branded footwear and apparel at competitions, whenever possible.

The school will receive "premier pricing," rebates and a signing bonus, according to the agreement.

The board also approved E-rate bids for low-voltage wiring and wireless access points for the district. Blue Sky Techologies submitted a low bid of $31,073 to replace wiring at the junior high and add wiring at the middle school and elementary schools. Howard Technology Solutions submitted a low bid of $47,045 for wireless access points.

If the requests are approved by the federal E-rate program, the district will pay 30% of the costs.

In other business, the board approved:

• The 2021-22 school calendar, as recommended by school employees. The first day of school for students will be Aug. 17 and the last day will be May 26, 2022.

• A resolution to request that the Washington County Election Commission not open a polling place for the May 18 school election. Farmington does not have any contested races for school board and the millage rate will not change.

• Personnel changes: Kim Berger from ninth grade English to library media specialist; Lisa Turner from eighth/ninth grade English to ninth grade English; accepted resignation of football coach Spencer Adams, effective April 5.