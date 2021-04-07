Lady Cards Seek Redemption This Season

FARMINGTON -- Many people were glad to get out of 2020, eager to put a challenging year laced with cancellation of spring sports, national problems and an on-going pandemic behind them.

In contrast, Farmington senior Carson Griggs chooses a redeeming perspective. Instead of complaining about factors she had no control over, including cancellation of all but three games from her high school junior softball season, Griggs retains positive memories from what the Lady Cardinals accomplished during a covid-19-shortened season.

"One of my favorite memories is we went 3-0 last season. It was really fun. I love winning," Griggs said. "We played against Bentonville West and it was a really tough game, but we came up really strong and won."

She struck out four batters during a March 2, 2020 season-opening, 8-1, win over Springdale Har-Ber, and homered during a 16-6 win over Bryant last season while making a concentrated effort to enjoy every moment of things Americans used to take for granted.

"At school probably my favorite memory is just hanging out with the softball players at lunch," Griggs said.

In November, Griggs, who plays pitcher and outfielder, signed with Colorado Christian University, at Lakewood, Colo., which competes at the NCAA Division II level. The Lady Cougars qualified for the NCAA Women's Softball Regional in 2012 and 2018. Griggs is the daughter of Brad and Megan Griggs, of Farmington. She plans to major in business.

"Carson is a very aggressive pitcher. She's a great athlete," said Farmington softball coach Randy Osnes. "We're exceptionally proud of what she's done here and looking forward to a big season this year."

In spite of a world of challenges coming across the plate for teenagers like an automated pitching machine spiraling out of control hurling curve-ball on top of fast-ball with three seconds recycle time, Griggs said the thing to keep in mind is play it cool.

"I think everyone can just stay kind of peaceful and [understand] that it's a process and just trust the process instead of getting worked up about it because ultimately, we are in control to an extent, but not all the way," Griggs said.

Griggs' classmate, Shayley Treat, shortstop/pitcher, signed with LaBette Community College, of LaBette, Kan., also in November. She's been beating a path into the office of Osnes capitalizing upon a first-hand opportunity to tap into his expertise.

"Shayley Treat has been coming up to my office and doing the same thing for four years. I've answered more questions that Shayley Treat has had for me in four years than all the other players I've coached in 25 years," Osnes said.

"She loves to come to this office. She loves to talk, she's a great player, a great athlete. Let me tell you she puts the work in. We're exceptionally proud of her going to LaBette Community College, playing for Coach Bryson Phillips."

Treat beat out a senior to win a starting position as a freshman and helped the 2018 Lady Cardinal softball team reach the Class 5A State finals played at Benton. Treat again played a big role as Farmington advanced to the 2019 Class 4A State finals at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Her first career home run resulted in a grand-slam powering Farmington to a come-from-behind win over Gravette in the 2019 District 4A-1 championship, a memory she cherishes from her sophomore season.

"We were playing Gravette and we were down 6-10 in the top of the sixth inning. I started off the inning batting and I came up again the second time and I hit my first-ever home run, which ended up being a grand slam in a high school game. It was really cool, it was really fun," Treat said.

The play happened right after Gravette swung momentum and had taken the lead back and it was one of those plays Farmington had to have. Treat described her thoughts in that at-bat explaining instinct took over when she blasted the 4-run bomb out of the ballpark.

"I was definitely scared because Coach Osnes had just told me to stop swinging at high pitches and I swung at a high pitch, but thankfully it paid off so that was good," Treat said. "I remember I was up there and I was a little nervous. I had two strikes on me, but I kept myself calm and collected and I just made sure that I swung at the pitch that I knew that I could drive and that's what I went for."

The daughter of Wade and Jennifer Treat, she said in times of turmoil such as the present people can cope simply by keeping themselves engaged with life.

"You definitely just have to keep pushing. You can't just lay down and I know times are tough with covid and everything and having to stay inside, but you really just have to keep yourself going," Treat said. "Find something to say motivated, but even if its the littlest, tiny thing like getting up to have morning coffee, you just have to have something to make sure that you stay up and that you don't fall down in that issue that we're all kind of having during covid."

Osnes makes no bones about what he saw in the potential for both girls last season.

"First of all I will tell you this. In 2020 we got robbed. Our season was taken away from us," Osnes said. "I truly believe that last year both of these two would have been All-State, and possibly they'd be wearing a ring like this right here [the 2011 Class 4A State Softball championship ring on Osnes' finger] with another state championship. I honestly believe that."

This year's Lady Cardinals have the added dynamic of being the last team to play for Osnes at Farmington, who announced his retirement from coaching once his contract expires June 30.

That kind of motivation combined with top-notch talent, proven coaching and expanding resources with improvements planned for the softball field, which will be named after Osnes, should scare opponents.

Farmington senior Carson Griggs signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball at Colorado Christian University at Lakewood, Colo. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Farmington senior Shayley Treat signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball at LaBette Community College, of LaBette, Kan., on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Farmington senior Carson Griggs beats a throw to first to achieve an infield single during the Lady Cardinals' 12-10 season-opening non-conference softball victory over Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday, March 2,