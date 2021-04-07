Online Health Classes Available

In April, Baptist Health Community Outreach will offer a variety of free health and wellness classes from the convenience of your computer or mobile device. Classes typically last one hour.

The following courses can be accessed through Google Meet so that participants can watch the presentation and interact with the presenters:

• Virtual CPR Family and Friends: 5 p.m. April 8

• Cooking with Community Outreach: 5:30 p.m. April 15

• Plant-Based Diets and Diabetes: 2 p.m. April 19

• Infant and Child First Aid: 5 p.m. April 22

• Diabetes Support Group: 5:30 p.m. April 29

• Spring Cooking Demonstration: 11:30 a.m. April 30

For more Information, go to baptist-health.com/community-outreach.