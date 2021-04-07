Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jerry Burns, 44, of Springdale, was cited March 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lorenzo Danaby, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 27 in connection with domestic assault, third degree.

Callum Brotherton, 27, of Springdale, was cited March 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Ronald Hale, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jennifer Ward, 35, of Springdale, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 17-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited March 29 in connection with criminal trespass.

Sarah Tagg, 34, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Burgess, 22, homeless, was arrested March 31 in connection with public intoxication.

Marcus McCann, 49, of Shirley, was arrested March 31 in connection with public intoxication, open container.

Casey O'Connor, 40, of West Fork, was arrested April 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.