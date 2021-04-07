Top Pole Vaulter

LINCOLN -- Lincoln hosted its annual Wolf Relays Thursday and sophomore Layne Sellers brought home the only first place finish by a Lincoln athlete in the boys competition.

Sellers won the boys pole vault competition by clearing 9 feet. Sellers also placed 18th in the 200 meters with a time of 28.64, and 28th in the 100 meters in 13.70.

Senior Eli Rich turned in a strong all-around performance placing second in the high jump by clearing 5-06.00, second in the long jump by leaping 19-11.75, second in the triple jump at 41-03, sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 25.34, and ninth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.24,

Junior A.J. Garner was 14th in the 100 meters in 12.47, fifth in high jump at 5-02.00, and 13th in long jump by going 17-00.00.

Junior Michael Cottier ran the 400 meters in 1:05.96 good for 19th place and placed 10th in the triple jump at 31-10.75.

In the 1600 meters, junior Caleb Mathews placed 11th in 5:50.67 with classmate Weston Massey finishing 13th in 5:55.27.

Lincoln's boys 4x100 meter relay team placed seventh in 51.80.

In field events, senior Audie Ramsey placed third in the discuss with a toss of 91-03 while classmate Tyler Brewer placed 14th with a toss of 67-00, and sophomore Kevin Lee came in 17th with a throw of 57-07.

Brewer placed fourth in the shotput with a throw of 34-09.00 followed by Ramsey, sixth (32-09) and Lee, 21st (24-03).