Junior Tigers Win Relay

Submitted photo/The Prairie Grove junior high boys 4x400 relay team (from left): Mark Stucki, seventh grader; Cole Ashley, ninth grader; Tate Cox, eighth grader; and Cole Edmiston, ninth grader; won the event at the Wolf Relays hosted by Lincoln on Wednesday, March 30 at Wolfpack Stadium. The junior Tigers finished third overall in the team standings.

