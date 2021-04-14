Sign in
Junior Tigers Win Relay

Today at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo/The Prairie Grove junior high boys 4x400 relay team (from left): Mark Stucki, seventh grader; Cole Ashley, ninth grader; Tate Cox, eighth grader; and Cole Edmiston, ninth grader; won the event at the Wolf Relays hosted by Lincoln on Wednesday, March 30 at Wolfpack Stadium. The junior Tigers finished third overall in the team standings.

