Long-Time Arvest Teller To Retire

FARMINGTON -- Arvest Bank invites customers and community members alike to extend best wishes to Donna Kirk, who is retiring, effective April 30.

Kirk has worked at Arvest for 17 years as a teller at its Farmington branch. Kirk previously worked at Cargill and Magnetek. She also earned an associate degree in business management.

"Donna has been an invaluable asset to us here at Arvest and we will miss her tremendously," Arvest vice president and branch sales manager Shannon Sallee said. "We know our customers will miss her too, but know they join us in wishing Donna the absolute best in her retirement."

Kirk and her husband of 47 years live in Cane Hill and run a beef cattle farm. They have two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.