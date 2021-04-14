Obituaries

Leonard 'Bob' Bailey

Leonard "Bob" Bailey, 93, of Garfield died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in his home. He was born Feb. 14, 1928, to John Bailey and Lucy Boatright Bailey.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and married Anna Irene Farr on Aug. 6, 1946. He loved country music, bluegrass, playing the guitar and watering his garden. He was an elder at the New Caney, Texas, Church of Christ before becoming a member of the Garfield Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna; brothers, John Jr., Wayne "Bulldog," Eugene "Bub," Chester "Babe," Carson and Carl Bailey; a sister, Laverne Glenn; a great-grandchild, Chase Dillon Johnston; son-in-law, Colin Perry; and a daughter-in-law, Shelley Bailey.

Survivors are four children, Leonard Bailey and wife Nancy of Garfield, Ronald Bailey and wife LoEva of Gravette, Bobby Bailey of Bentonville and Diann Perry of Houston, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great grandchildren.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Garfield Church of Christ.

Burial was in Ledbetter Cemetery in Madison County, Ark.

Jenine Marie Byler

Jenine Marie Byler, 66, of Rogers, Ark., died April 10, 2021, in her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1954, in Bentonville, Ark.,to E.J. Byler and Virginia Belle Thomas Byler.

She attended Benton County Sunshine School and worked at Open Avenues. Early in life, Jenine was sheltered and loved by her parents and then later by Barbara Perdew whom she considered a sister. She enjoyed good food, singing, country gospel and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Garfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Merle Byler.

Survivors are her siblings, Mark Byler of Rogers, Tony Byler and wife Ruth Ann of Rogers, Leslie Byler and wife Brenda of Eureka Springs; and her sister-in-law and caregiver Barbara Joy Perdew of Rogers.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in Ruddick Cemetery in Garfield.

Cremation arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

David Ralph Martin

David Ralph Martin, 67, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, March 1, in his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1953, in Carl Junction, Mo., to Granville Ralph Martin and Nelly O'Connelle Martin.

He was employed at Rogers Water Dept. for 23 years where he was a warehouse manager. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and being out in nature.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Survivors are his wife Sarah Martin, who he married in 1975, and two nephews.

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, in his home.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Robert 'Bob' Wolgast

Robert "Bob" Wolgast, 72, of Rogers, Ark., died April 11, 2021, in his home. He was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Aurora, Ill., to Robert Lavern Wolgast and Audrey Mary Fox Wolgast.

He retired from the Rogers Post Office after 30 years as a rural mail carrier. He loved the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed golf, fishing and was always the life of the party.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tim Wolgast.

Survivors (with Bob's nicknames for them) are his wife, Jennifer "Jeni" Jo Wolgast of the home; his son, Nick "Nish" Wolgast and wife Jill of Nixa, Mo.; step-children, Amanda "Mando" Manning and husband Brent "Cornholio" of Elm Springs, Matthew "Matt" Yeager and wife Angela of Rogers; a brother, Ken "Parrot" Wolgast of Charleston, S.C.; and grandchildren, Ben and Bryce "Tator" Wolgast, Emily "Emmie Lou" and Natalie "Putter" Manning.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

