PG Students Headed To Governor's School

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Last summer, the 2020 Arkansas Governor's School was held virtually because of covid-19 for almost 300 students across the state, including two students from Prairie Grove High School.

This year, three more Prairie Grove juniors will head to the four-week Governor's School at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, and the plan is to be there in person.

Clay Battles will study instrumental music (percussion and piano); William Lonon will study instrumental music (tuba and bass trombone); and Emma Hannah has been selected for the choral music program. A fourth Prairie Grove student, Jeryn Carter, is an alternate for the math program.

Lonon said he visited Governor's School as a child when he was living in Little Rock and has been interested in going for many years.

"It looks awesome," Lonon said.

Hammons said she is looking forward to being there for four weeks. She participated in All-State Choir for one week and loved it.

"This is a whole month of singing," Hammons said.

Battles said he is thinking about music education as a career and hopes Governor's School will help him with that decision.

Melanie Nations, the district's gifted and talented coordinator, said Governor's School was more competitive this year because more students applied for the program.

"To get selected any year is an accomplishment but this year even more so," Nations said.

