Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Julio Gonzales, 42, of Fayetteville, was cited April 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kaleb Gallaway, 19, of Rogers, was cited April 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hecktor Tafolla, 29, of Albertville, Ala., was cited April 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Paul Pitts, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 3 in connection with driving on a suspended license for DWI, passing an emergency response vehicle.

Brandon Crews, 25, of Lincoln, was cited April 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristopher Scates, 23, of Rogers, was cited April 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

McKayla McCoy, 24, of Bella Vista, was cited April 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Britni Mcfatrich, 31, of Cane Hill, was cited April 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Fabian Pittman, 44, of Fayetteville, was cited April 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Anthony Alaniz, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited April April 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Canada, 40, of Lincoln, was cited April 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Amanda Gage, 33, of Elkins, was cited April 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Randall Lawton, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 9 in connection with theft of property, criminal trespass, obstructing governmental operations.