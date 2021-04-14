Prairie Grove Boys Win Wolfpack Relays

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove boys varsity track and field team won the Wolfpack Relays, accumulating 131 points on Thursday, April 1, at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium.

The meet, hosted by Lincoln, showcased a rivalry in field events with the Tigers contending against Lincoln senior Eli Rich, son of long-time Lincoln track and field coach Tim Rich.

"We had quite a few kids place. Evan Foster took first in the high jump. He beat Eli," said Prairie Grove coach John Elder. "Ethan Miller won the 100 meter and took second in the 200 meter. In the discus Garrett Wade took first place and Matthew Velasco was fourth. Velasco placed third in the shot put. Wyatt Young was second in the 110 hurdles, third in the high jump, fourth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump. Michael Uher was fifth in the 400 meter and eighth in the 200. Wade was second in the 800 meter and Zeke McDonald was seventh."

All-around athlete Landon Semrad, who also plays football and basketball, projects to make a big impact this season.

"Landon Semrad took first place in the long jump and triple jump. He qualified for state in the long jump. He jumped 21 feet, 11 and three-quarter inches. He can go, that's his record," John Elder said.

Semrad went head-to-head against Eli Rich, a top-notch competitor in both events, as did Evan Foster, who faced off against Eli Rich and won the high jump competition.

Semrad helped the Tigers win the boys 4x100 relay and place second in the 4x400 relay and John Elder may enter him in the 400 meter race this week.

"He ran in the 4x400 and really could get around the track," John Elder said. "I'm starting to figure him out and learn what running events he may be good in."

BOYS

The boys team standings were: 1. Prairie Grove, 131; 2. West Fork, 113; 3. Providence Academy, 80; 4. NWA Classical Academy, 61.5; and 5. Lincoln, 56.5.

Boys 100 meter

Sprinter Miller won the 100 meter in 11.5, and was third in the 200 meter with a time of 24.17.

Coner Whetsell placed 10th in the 100 meter with a time of 12.28 while Uher finished 17th in the 100 meter in 12.63.

Boys 200 meter

Miller placed second in 23.87 behind Caden Callahan, of West Fork, who ran the race in 23.66. Uher was eighth in 23.36; and Campbell 17th in 28.51.

Boys 400 Meter

Uher ran fifth with a time of 59.55 while Campbell placed thirteenth in 1:03.58 and Key was 24th in 1:08.87.

Boys 800 Meter

Garrett Wade cruised to second place in the 800 meter in 2:23.70 with McDonald coming in seventh with a time of 2:33.72.

Boys 110 Hurdles

Young placed second with a time of 16.34. Trevor Shumate, of Elkins, won the event in 15.91.

Boys Relays

The boys 4x100 relay team of Young, Semrad, Whetsell and Miller won the event with a time of 46.00 in front of second place Elkins (47.40).

The boys 4x400 relay team of Semrad, Young, Whetsell and McDonald came in second with a time of 3:55.45 just behind West Fork's winning time of 3:56.43.

Boys High Jump

Foster beat out Lincoln's Eli Rich by clearing 5-09 with Eli Rich at 5-06 and Young placing third for the Tigers by jumping 5-04.

Boys Long Jump

Semrad battled Eli Rich for the top spot and won with a leap of 21-11.25. Eli Rich placed second at 19-11.75 while Young was seventh for Prairie Grove at 18-02.50. Foster jumped 17-09.25 to place 10th.

Boys Triple Jump

Semrad found himself in a showdown with Eli Rich one more time and won by reaching a distance of 43-11.75. Eli Rich competed well for Lincoln reaching 41-03.00 for second place. Young came in fourth for Prairie Grove at 39-01.00.

"Landon won the triple jump. He went against Eli again," John Elder said. "Eli jumped 41 feet, that's not bad there."

Boys Discus

Garrett Wade won the event with a toss of 103-09.00. Matt Schmidt, of St. Paul, placed second at 97-06.00. Velasco placed fourth by throwing 87-11.00 with Conner Brunson placing 12th in 70-07.00.

Boys Shot Put

Velasco finished in third place with a throw of 34-10.00. Brunson was 13th with a distance of 29-02.00.

GIRLS

The Prairie Grove girls placed fourth with a good showing.

According to Prairie Grove coach John Elder the team scores benefited from several strong individual performances.

"I'm really proud of the way they competed at our first full meet," John Elder said. "We've got some good kids doing good things so hopefully they'll keep getting better."

The girls team standings were: 1. West Fork, 113.5; 2. NWA Classical Academy, 84.5; 3. Providence Academy, 83; 4. Prairie Grove, 75; and 5. Greenland, 70.5.

Girls 100 Meter

Trinity Dobbs won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.77 beating out second place Katie McBroom, of Cedarville, who finished in 14.18. Kaelynn Keeland placed 17th for Prairie Grove in 15.81.

Girls 200 Meter

Jazmyn Preston placed third in the 200 meter with a time of 29.22 while Charly Wade placed eighth in 31.66 and Kenleigh Elder, daughter of coach John Elder, was ninth in 31.69.

Girls 400 Meter

Taylor Pierce (1:07.36) got edged out by Cedarville's McBroom (1:07.34) for first place.

Girls 1600 Meter

Addie Nall ran sixth in 6:42.36.

Girls 100 Hurdles

Elizabeth Stoufer set the pace with a time of 17.43 in front of West Fork's Joyce Ferguson, who was second in 17.84.

Girls 300 Hurdles

Avery Griffin finished in 12th place in 1:15.03.

Girls Relays

The 4x100 relay team of Pierce, Stoufer, Preston, and Dobbs won the event with a time of 56.35. Huntsville was second with a time of 57.27.

The 4x400 relay team of Preston, Charly Wade, Pierce and Nall placed third with a time of 5:03.27.

Girls High Jump

Dobbs cleared 4-08.00 to win the high jump with Kenleigh Elder placing eighth in 4-04.00.

Girls Long Jump

Dobbs cleared a distance of 15-10.25 to win the event with Chloe Morrow, of Cedarville, second at 15-06.75.

Girls Discus

Madison Davis placed 13th with a toss of 53-06.00 with Keeland placing 15th with a distance of 52-08.00.

Girls Shot Put

Davis placed 15th with a throw of 19-06.00.