PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting April 8, Prairie Grove School Board approved the following purchases:

• A Wilson HVAC 15-ton rooftop unit for the high school for $16,811. The district will use federal funds for covid-relief to purchase the unit.

• A 2021 Chrysler Voyager for $22,890 from Red River Dodge Chrysler. The vehicle will be purchased with money from the child nutrition budget.