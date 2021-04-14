Tiger Tracksters

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Track and field is in full swing as Prairie Grove competed at the Blackhawk Relays hosted by Pea Ridge last week before the Tigers go to Gravette this Thursday.

"The boys were fourth at Pea Ridge and our girls were seventh. We've got some good kids doing good things so hopefully they'll keep getting better," said Prairie Grove coach John Elder, who noted Landon Semrad qualified for state in triple jump with an outstanding performance during the Blackhawk Relays.

Tiger Boys

The Prairie Grove boys team placed fourth with 80 points among the team standings behind 1. Pea Ridge, 199; 2. West Fork, 89; 3. Shiloh Christian, 84; and better than 5. Farmington, 74; 6. Gravette, 66; and 7. Gentry, 45.

Semrad won two first place medallions in the long jump (20-7) and triple jump (44-11) while Wyatt Young won the 110 meter hurdles in 16.08 and placed fourth in the long jump by going 18-5. Young edged teammate Evan Foster for third place in the high jump. Both athletes cleared 5-6.

Sprinter Ethan Miller held the second spot in the 100 meter in 11.45, and was third in the 200 meter with a time of 24.17.

The boys 4x100 relay team showcased Young, Semrad, Coner Whetsell and Miller placing second in 45.12 behind Pea Ridge's time of 44.64.

The boys 4x400 relay team of Semrad, Young, Whetsell and Zeke McDonald placed fifth with a time of 3:55.38.

Tiger Girls

The Prairie Grove girls team finished in seventh place with 52.5 points trailing meet host, 1. Pea Ridge, 220; 2. Shiloh Christian, 87; 3. Gravette, 73; 4. Farmington, 70.5; 5. West Fork, 59; and 5. Gentry, 59; while outscoring 8. Elkins, 17; and 9. Decatur, 5.

The best places for the girls featured the 4x100 relay team of Taylor Pierce, Elizabeth Stoufer, Jazmyn Preston, and Trinity Dobbs capturing second with a time of 54.22. Shiloh Christian won the event with a time of 53.85.

Dobbs leaped 4-10 to place second in high jump, the best individual showing of any Prairie Grove girl on the day. She also came in fourth in the long jump by going 14-8.

Ava Nall, who ran 2:44.37 in the 800 meter; and Stoufer, 17.93 in the 100 meter hurdles, turned in a pair of third place performances. Preston finished fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.63 while Pierce placed fourth in the 400 meter in 1:08.18. The 4x400 relay team of Preston, Charly Wade, Pierce and Nall placed fifth with a 5:07.43 finish.