What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive, 1-6 p.m., Monday, April 20, at Brand New Church, 271 W. Main St. As a special thank you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. To make an appointment or for more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org.

STRICKLAND

Fall Creek Cemetery Cleanup

Fall Creek Cemetery Association will sponsor a cleanup day and association meeting on Saturday, April 24, at Fall Creek Cemetery in Strickland. The cleanup will start around 7-8 a.m., and the meeting will be held afterward. It's open to anyone interested in helping. For more information, call Jim, (479) 761-2998, or Virginia, (479) 442-4596.