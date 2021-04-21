Cards Get Early Momentum

FARMINGTON -- Farmington picked up early momentum during the nonconference portion of its baseball season.

Rogers Heritage 6, Farmington 1

Jeb Brown allowed one run over 6.2 innings and struck out 12 to lead the War Eagles to the win. Farmington pushed across a run in the top of the first inning against Brown but managed nothing else. Quentin Edwards went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in three for Heritage (4-2). He also got the final out of the game. Aden Osborn and Cole Richardson added two hits each. Osborn drove in two runs, while Richardson drove in one and scored a run.

Chase Brown singled and drove in Farmington's lone run. He also got some work in on the mound, throwing four innings and striking out five.

March 8, 2021

At Farmington

Farmington (4-2) .....100^000^0^--^1^4^1

Rogers Heritage (4-3) ......310^020^0^--^6^8^1

W -- Jeb Brown, L -- McCuin.

Farmington 8, Sylvan Hills 4

Farmington claimed an 8-4 nonconference baseball win over Sylvan Hills on Saturday, March 6. The Cardinals broke open a tight game with a five-run sixth, taking advantage of Sylvan Hills mistakes. Leading 3-2, Farmington scored five runs on just one hit. The Cardinals took advantage of three errors, two walks, a hit batsman and a pair of passed balls to put together a big inning for some breathing room. Cole Cantrell pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win. He struck out three and didn't walk a man. Chase Brown singled, drove in two runs and scored once for the Cardinals.

Sylvan Hills (2-2)^011^000^2^--^4^3^5

Farmington (4-1)^101^015^x^--^8^2^6

W -- Cantrell, L -- Maddox.

Farmington 15, Southside Batesville 2

Farmington pounded Southside Batesville, 15-2, on Saturday, March 6. The Cardinals took control with a 10-run first inning and cruised to the win. Trevor McCuin went 3-for-3 and drove in a run, while Trey Hill and Caden Elsik both homered for Farmington. Leadoff man Tate Sutton also scored three times.

Southside Batesville (2-3)^1^0^0^0^1^x^x^--^2^3^5

Farmington (3-1)^10^3^1^1^x^x^x^--^15^12^3

W -- Cantrell, L -- Hutchins.