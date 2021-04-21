College News

Honor Society

Danielle Fulton of Prairie Grove was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selected collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Arkansas Tech University

Callie Harper of Farmington has been selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Who's Who at Arkansas Tech University. Who's Who selection is based upon academic achievement, service to the community while enrolled at Tech, leadership and involvement in co-curricular activities, and the potential for continued success. The school selected 30 students for the 2021 edition.