Heart Emergencies Require Timely Care

We've changed habits and actions to protect our health during the pandemic, but one thing still remains the same – we need to take quick action with a possible heart attack or stroke. Life-threatening blockages and arrhythmias need timely detection and treatment to support the best possible outcome. Waiting to get help can increase the damage to heart muscle or brain tissue.

Concern for safety during the pandemic has kept many people from seeking medical help and that can get in the way of timely treatment in an emergency.

It's important for individuals to put their health first and to feel comfortable where they choose to receive care. Siloam Springs Regional Hospital encourages patients to always seek immediate emergency medical care for serious conditions such as heart attack or stroke to support the best possible outcome.

Calling 9-1-1 for an ambulance is the best action rather than trying to drive to the hospital yourself when you or someone you are with experiences heart attack or stroke symptoms. EMS crews are trained to care for patients experiencing heart attack and stroke, so you'll get medical care sooner.

Signs of a possible heart attack can include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, and/or pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm or shoulder. Women also may feel nauseous, light-headed or unusually tired.

Symptoms of a stroke can be remembered with the acronym F-A-S-T:

• Face drooping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?

• Arm weakness – Is one arm weak or numb?

• Speech difficulty – Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?

• Time to call 911 – If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.

If you need more information on your personal risk factors for heart disease, schedule an appointment with your primary care doctor.

Source: Siloam Springs Regional Hospital