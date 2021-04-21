Lady Wolves Earn Tie

CENTERTON -- Lincoln's girls soccer team, playing its first match in a month, clawed its way into a 3-3 tie at Lifeway Christian in Centerton on Tuesday, April 13.

Lincoln coach Jordan Watson was pleased that several girls contributed on the offensive attack and also manned their spots on defense.

"I know Camilla Cuevas had some shots, Odessa Stanley had some shots. Ashley Hoskins, Crystal Zampo, Nadia Ortiz and Emily Ruvalcaba, all on the backline, they were the reason Lifeway didn't score more than they did," Watson said, while noting goalkeeper Keara Wallace made several saves, stopping shots that could have easily turned into goals.

Senior Sena Lund scored all three goals for Lincoln, which last competed on March 16, sustaining a loss to Green Forest, and had been outscored 23-0 in its first five matches, all losses, prior to showing resilience at Lifeway Christian.

Watson acknowledged that scenario presented a challenge along with other factors Lincoln faces including having only 12 athletes out for a sport which requires 11 players on the field. Of the dozen Lady Wolves on the roster, only five have previous soccer experience.

"This year, especially with covid, a lot of teams weren't able to form a girls team and so that left us down to three in our conference, which means we lost out on the conference matches that the boys were able to play," Watson said.

Lincoln began the season with a trio of nonconference matches, losing on March 2 to Farmington (5-0), Gentry on March 5 (1-0) and at Prairie Grove on March 8 (6-0). The Lady Wolves then played two conference matches, losing 2-0 at home on March 11 to Life Way Christian and to Green Forest (9-0) on March 16.

"For the past month, we've pretty much been practicing, trying to get ourselves better to be ready back out here," Watson said.

Conditioning became a factor in the second half with only one substitute available. Lincoln led 3-2 at halftime and wasn't able to maintain much offense, yet remained active defensively to preserve a tie. Watson liked the effort, especially the first half forays into Lifeway's end of the field which led to Lund's three goals.

"They were able to stay with it the entire time out there," Watson said. "So, between them just being in shape and conditioning to just wanting to be out there and learn, that's the reason why we were able to get our three goals this game."

Watson praised the improved play offensively, noting teamwork set up the goals.

"It was just great play. They were there. They were passing the ball with each other. They were finding the holes, finding the gaps and they were just able to exploit Lifeway's defense and their goalkeeper," Watson said.