Police Report

FARMINGTON

Lorenzo Danaby, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 27 on a warrant for contempt.

Jerry Kosler, 35, of Fort Smith, was arrested March 28 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations, possession of schedule 1 or 2, and a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Matthew Weeks, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for contempt.

Patricia Jones, 48, of West Fork, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for contempt.

Dustin Glenn, 32, of Lincoln, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for contempt.

Michael Lewis, 26, of Farmington, was arrested March 29 on a warrant for contempt.

Nina Johnson, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested March 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Pfaff, 41, of Farmington, was arrested March 30 on a warrant for contempt.

Teresa Ehardt, 51, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Catherine Murray, 67, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 1 in connection with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, littering.

Samantha Spencer, 35, of Bentonville, was arrested April 1 on a warrant for contempt.

Terri Cash, 34, of West Fork, was arrested April 2 in connection with public intoxication.

Roy Dabney, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 2 in connection with misdemeanor violation of a protection order and felony violation of a protection order.

Charles Bartlett, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 3 on a warrant for contempt.

Zach Mccallay, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 4 in connection with theft, theft by receiving, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving on suspended license, criminal mischief, safety equipment.

Douglas Frisby, 46, of Farmington, was arrested April 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Smith, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 4 in connection with two counts of theft by receiving.

John Caviness, 38, of Corinth, Miss., was arrested April 5 in connection with forgery, theft by receiving, failure to appear in court.

Michael Graue, 46, of Bentonville, was arrested April 5 on a warrant for contempt.

Leigh Johnson, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 6 on a warrant for contempt.

Amanda Gage, 33, of Elkins, was arrested April 6 on a warrant for contempt.

Nathan Skelton, 34, of Farmington, was arrested April 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jackson Way, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 6 on a warrant for contempt.

David Blackburn, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Terri Cash, 34, of West Fork, was arrested April 6 in connection with breaking or entering a building, possession of schedule 4.

Larry Simone, 32, of Little Rock, was arrested April 7 on a warrant for contempt.

Ryan Deshazo, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Korbin Blackburn, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 9 on a warrant for contempt.

Gene Patton, 44, of Farmington, was arrested April 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Colley, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Timothy Mendenhall, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 10 in connection with shoplifting.

Antonio Martinez, 21, of Farmington, was arrested April 11 in connection with possession of Schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license, possession of Schedule I or II.

Jose Luis Olguin-Montalvo, was arrested April 12 in connection with terroristic threatening, assault on family or household member, flight from officer.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Gene Patton, 44, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon Gardner, 24, of Siloam Springs, was cited April 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Crandall, 53, of Fayetteville, was cited April 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joie Griffin, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited April 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eddie Lewis, 36, of Centerton, was cited April 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Madyson Barnum, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.