Powering Up Green Energy

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove and Entegrity celebrated the city's new solar array during a "Flip the Switch" ceremony on a cloudy, rainy Friday morning.

The array is located near the city's wastewater treatment plant and is expected to generate $28,000 in annual savings for the city, with a savings of about $1 million over the life of the system.

The array has 1,152 solar modules, according to Flint Richter, lead designer for Entegrity. Richter said he's been in the business more than 20 years and has designed about 200 larger arrays in five states.

Prairie Grove City Council approved a 25-year contract with Entegrity Energy Partners in December 2020. At that time, Sam Selig with Entegrity said the solar arrays should be able to provide about 80% of the city's power. A second array will be installed in another location.

Entegrity designed and installed the system. It owns the solar array, and the city of Prairie Grove is required to purchase all the solar energy produced by the two solar fields. The city did not have to pay any upfront costs to participate in the project.

John Coleman, regional director with Entegrity, said it's estimated that $5 million has been invested in solar energy over the past two years because of new legislation in Arkansas that gives solar companies a tax credit which then allows them to offer entities a lower rate than what they are paying electric companies.

"We're thrilled to be a part of it and thrilled to be working with the city of Prairie Grove and generating savings for the city through these solar modules," Coleman said at the ceremony Friday.

Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson first thanked Larry Oelrich for spearheading the project and overseeing the legal work for the project. Oelrich retired in December as the city's director of administrative services and public works.

"And last I want to thank the council members for having the vision to move forward with this project using clean, green and sustainable solar technology while reducing energy costs," Hudson said.

After remarks, Hudson and Oelrich "Flipped The Switch" to turn on the new solar system.