What's Happening

PRAIRIE GROVE

Farmers Market

The Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street. It is open to the public. Patrons are asked to observe safety protocols for covid-19 concerns.

Free Bean Cook

A free ham and bean drive-through dinner, which includes cornbread and dessert, will be offered beginning at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 24 at the back of Prairie Grove High School. The meal is free but donations are accepted and any donations will be given to Life Ministries. The event is hosted by Steve Bartholomew and Lex Wetzel.

STRICKLAND

Fall Creek Cemetery Cleanup

Fall Creek Cemetery Association will sponsor a cleanup day and association meeting on Saturday, April 24, at Fall Creek Cemetery in Strickland. The cleanup will start around 7-8 a.m., and the meeting will be held afterward. It's open to anyone interested in helping. For more information, call Jim, (479) 761-2998, or Virginia, (479) 442-4596.

WEDINGTON

Fire Department Spaghetti Dinner

Wedington Volunteer Fire Department will have a drive-through spaghetti dinner from 6-7 p.m., Saturday, May 1 at the fire station, 13496 W. Highway 16, Fayetteville. Cost is $6 per meal. There will be a silent auction on Facebook.