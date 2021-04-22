Osnes to be honored Friday

FARMINGTON -- Veteran Farmington softball coach Randy Osnes will honored Friday during his final regular season game set for a 5 p.m. start against rival Prairie Grove.

Osnes won't be the only one. He plans to recognize seniors from the 2020 Farmington team, which went 3-0 and was expected to contend for a state championship before the season got canceled due to covid. Those players never got a senior night so Osnes in agreement with Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres, whose 2020 seniors also didn't get a senior night, will redeem that event one night after competing head-to-head in the final conference game of the 2021 regular season at Prairie Grove. That game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start Thursday.

Farmington hosted Pea Ridge Monday while Prairie Grove entertained Gravette Monday and played host to Clarksville Tuesday.

This year's seniors will be recognized Friday for both Farmington and Prairie Grove.

As for the senior night event, Osnes makes no bones about who the opponent should be.

"It's got to be Prairie Grove," Osnes said.

During his stint at Farmington Osnes coached 21 conference champions, including a streak from 1998-2014, and 2017-2019; and 13 Regional championships plus led the Lady Cardinals to 23 state tournament appearances.

Osnes has been head coach at Farmington since 1996. He has guided the Lady Cardinals to state championships in 2000, 2005 and 2011, state runner-up finishes in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2018 and 2019, plus 21 conference championships. The Lady Cardinals started 3-0 in 2020 before their season was canceled due to covid-19.

Players coming through his program received multiple honors, including: 19 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Stars, 37 All-State players, 127 All-Conference players with 24 players going on to play women's college softball.

The Arkansas Activities Association High School Sports Record Book mentions Farmington softball for several outstanding accomplishments highlighted by the second-longest streak of conference wins with Osnes at the helm racking up 63 consecutive conference victories from 2010-2015. Only Bryant has posted a longer streak.

Randy Osnes At Farmington

Year^Record^Post Season

1997^19-7^Slow Pitch

1998^23-5^Slow Pitch*#

1999^25-2^Slow Pitch*#

2000^25-2^State Champions*#

2001^18-10^State Runner up*#

2002^30-7^State Runner up*#

2003^30-7^State Runner up*#

2004^28-6*#

2005^32-3^State Champions*#

2006^28-7*#

2007^21-8*#

2008^24-8*#

2009^25-5*#

2010^25-6*#

2011^32-4^State Champions*#

2012^25-10*#

2013^22-9*#

2014^17-8

2015^19-12#

2016^20-11#

2017^23-9*#

2018^29-5*#Sate Runner up

2019^26-3*#State Runner up

2020^3-0**

2021^17-2***As of April 19

Totals: 586-156

*1998-2013, 2017-2019 Conference Champions (21)

#State Tournament Appearances (23)

**Season suspended by covid-19