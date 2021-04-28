Ballpark Named Randy Osnes Field

FARMINGTON -- In an extraordinary postgame event at Farmington's Indoor Facility Lady Cardinals Field was renamed for the outgoing Farmington head coach and will now be known as Randy Osnes Field.

A trio of local celebrities, Farmington softball announcer Greg Squirrel, school board member Jeff Oxford and Mayor Ernie Penn, jointly hosted the ceremony honoring Randy Osnes, now in his 25th season as head coach of the Lady Cardinal softball team. Last fall Randy Osnes announced this season would be his last and Friday's festivities drew out deep emotions.

Ernie Penn presented Randy Osnes with a key to the city and his wife, City Clerk Kelly Penn, read a proclamation designating last Friday, April 23, 2021, as "Randy Osnes Day" within the City of Farmington.

As the evening wound down and dusk settled, Randy Osnes admitted he recently realized players on this year's team, who have been interviewed a lot recently, were too intent on trying to get things done on the field simply because he won't be returning next year. He immediately set out to change their focus.

"It's not me, it's about we. We had a conversation about that. It's always been about us," Randy Osnes said. "This year's been like a circus. From everybody from '96 [his first season as head softball coach] to the present, there's not another class I'd want to go out with."

In post-game ceremonies, 2021 seniors from Prairie Grove, and 2020 and 2021 seniors from Farmington were recognized and honored, part of a mutual agreement worked out between Randy Osnes and Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres.

A host of people turned out, including many Lady Cardinal alumni who played for Randy Osnes over the years, as well as his high school football coach, Hall-of-Famer Allen Holland, along with his son Jay Holland, whom Randy Osnes coached with at Farmington.

Farmington 6, Prairie Grove 1

One night after concluding 4A-1 Conference play against each other Farmington and Prairie Grove met Friday in a nonconference special softball showcase to honor both 2020 and 2021 seniors.

As they did the night before at Prairie Grove, Farmington (20-2, 7-0) dominated the rivalry action on the field in a rain-shortened game that was called in the fifth inning. Farmington senior hurler Carson Griggs improved her season record to 17-1. She threw six innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five.

Farmington scored in its first at-bat with senior catcher Grace Boatright singling on a 1-0 count, and driving in a pair of runs. The 2-0 score remained until Farmington added four runs in the third inning

Second baseman Remington Adams, who was 3-for-3, smacked a leadoff double into left field. Boatright plated her with a single and was replaced by a courtesy runner. Kennedy Griggs had a single land in shallow right field to put two runners on base.

First baseman Kamryn Uher found that to her liking and blasted a 3-run homer on the first pitch that surprised her as much as anyone in the park.

"It was kind of a high pitch. I was keeping my hands above the ball and trying to make contact. I wasn't expecting to hit it over the fence," Uher said of her second home run since March 30.

The sophomore had been playing basketball and didn't join the team until March 20 after the Class 4A State Finals.

The home run doubled Farmington's score to 6-0, and the Lady Cardinals racked up eight hits.

Prairie Grove didn't score until the fifth inning. Makenzie Parnell led off with a single into right field. Carson Griggs got the next batter to fly out, but then issued walks to Rhiannon Umfleet and Charity Stearman to load the bases before getting a second fly out. Maddie Hutchinson also walked to bring in the Lady Tigers' only run.

Carson Griggs got out of the jam by inducing Prairie Grove catcher Karaline McConnell to ground into a fielder's choice setting up a force-out at third.

Prairie Grove started Kaylee Kincaid, who took the loss. In five innings, Kincaid allowed eight hits and six runs while striking out two and walking one.

Farmington begins District 4A-1 play at home against Huntsville on Wednesday while Prairie Grove goes to Gentry. Both games start at 5 p.m.

April 23, 2021

At Farmington

Farmington 6, Prairie Grove 1

Prairie Grove (11-8, 3-4)000^01x^x^--^1^3^1

Farmington (20-2, 7-0)^200^40x^x^--^6^8^0

W -- Carson Griggs (17-1), L -- Kaylee Kincaid.