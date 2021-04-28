COLUMN: Spring Temperatures, Freezes And Snow

I apologize for the many recent omissions of this column, but human efforts are not always enough.

I do hope everyone has happy birthdays and anniversaries, and many more happier; and so many heartfelt thanks for the flowers and so many cards and best wishes. Everything is fine, and only three more weeks of therapy.

For now, there is no place I've seen that is more beautiful than Arkansas. Though the extreme cold did affect some earlier species, the bright yellow of the forsythia and "Easter flowers" were welcome. Though they were "just weeds" the early display on lawns of a purple weed also was beautiful.

Then came the effect of the big freeze earlier on the redbud trees. The big redbud on the Post Office grounds was almost perfect, proving that the older ones can last better than the younger ones. All were evident, showing up everywhere, even in the woods. Now, come the dogwoods, in some places big groves everywhere. The pick of the dogwood display is one on a lawn on Brenda Street, so perfect in shape and covered with blooms. Perfect!

As of now, it is snowing HARD and I hope everyone who has gardens up covered them well.

Happy birthday to Brandon Barbosa, Don Bradley, Ellaner Latta, Billy Tucker, Bridgette Davis, Allen Caswell, Brad Crudup, Orrin Hacker, Payton Powell and Stephanie Reed.

Happy anniversary to Craig and Sheryl Roy.

Happy years, all!