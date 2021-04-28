Farmington Runs Table In 4A-1 Softball

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington ran the table in 4A-1 softball completing a perfect 7-0 mark in coach Randy Osnes' final season by bashing 16 hits to beat rival Prairie Grove, 11-1, Thursday.

Thursday's run-rule win wrapped up the conference season for both teams, which begin District 4A-1 tournament play this week.

"This is a playoff atmosphere ... with all these people here, this is good for us," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres exhorting his team in the early innings.

Lady Cardinal lead-off batter Shayley Treat got on base every time she came up going 4-for-4 at the plate and driving in a pair of runs for Farmington (19-2, 7-0). Her teammates were more than eager to help.

Farmington senior catcher Grace Boatright once again presented a force to be reckoned with at the dish by going 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Boatright doubled on the first pitch in her first plate appearance driving in two runs as the Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Elizabeth Stoufer homered in the bottom of the first to produce the Lady Tigers' only run.

Farmington tacked on two runs in the second with Treat singling to drive in a run.

The Lady Cardinals piled on four more runs in the fifth inning showcasing RBIs by Reese Shirey, Treat, Boatright, and Carson Griggs.

Remington Adams and Kamryn Uher smacked three hits apiece and Carson Griggs added two more.

Meanwhile Farmington starter Carson Griggs didn't allow the Lady Tigers to find any comfort zone in the batter's box. Carson Griggs allowed just five hits while striking out six with no walks to earn the win.

Chloe Hillian took the loss for Prairie Grove. She allowed 11 runs on 16 hits, striking out one and walking one over 4.2 innings.

April 22, 2021

At Prairie Grove

Farmington 11, Prairie Grove 1

Farmington (19-2, 7-0)^220^340^0^--^11^16^x

Prairie Grove (4-1)^100^000^0^--^1^5^x

W -- C. Griggs (16-1), L -- Hillian.