Ideas For The Home

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Onion Creek Home in Farmington has several scenes set up in the shop to give ideas for ways to decorate for spring. This display shows how pillows, baskets, lamps and frames can be used in decorating in the home. Owner Leah Williamson said other ways to make simple updates for spring include scented candles, a new linen dress, spring flux florals, pure honey and cleaners with fresh scents, such as lemon.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Baskets filled with greenery and silk flowers are one way to bring spring colors into the home, says Amy Hyler with The Back Porch Designs & Gifts in Prairie Grove. The store is sponsoring a May Day celebration on Saturday, May 1. The backyard of the shop will have a Maypole with flowers and refreshments. Hyler said she is offering the flowers free of charge for people to take and then give as a gift to someone.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Leah Williamson with Onion Creek Home in Farmington said spring makes her think of puppies and kittens. Her shop has a new animal corner that she said has been popular with customers. The corner includes t-shirts, chew toys, pillows and throws in honor of her customers' pets.

