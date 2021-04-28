It's Prom Time, Finally

Kristi Hassell takes photos of her son, Kellen Hassell, a junior at Prairie Grove High School, and his prom date, Eve Johnson, who is homeschooled, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Hundreds of parents and high school students were at the park Saturday to take prom pictures before the event that night at the high school commons area. Last year, proms were canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER High school students in the area missed their junior-senior prom last year because of the covid-19 pandemic but hundreds showed up at Prairie Grove Battlefield on Saturday to take prom pictures for the Prairie Grove junior-senior prom, held that night at the high school commons area. Kendal Pickett, Avery Griffin, Maddie Cobb and Kenleigh Elder pose for photos at the park.