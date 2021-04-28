Mayor Proclaims Coach Randy Osnes Day

FARMINGTON -- Tears, laughter, and honor permeated the atmosphere as Mayor Ernie Penn proclaimed last Friday, April 23, 2021 as "Coach Randy Osnes Day" in the City of Farmington.

The Mayor's presentation was part of a whirlwind of postgame activities following Farmington's rain-shortened five inning, 6-1, nonconference softball win over rival Prairie Grove, whose coaches and players were invited to stay as Lady Tiger 2021 seniors were recognized along with those from Farmington and the 2020 Farmington seniors. The 2020 season got canceled after three games because of covid and Randy Osnes found a way to redeem their senior night a year later.

Randy Osnes announced last fall this would be his last season as head coach and the school board voted to honor him by changing the name of Lady Cardinal Field to "Randy Osnes Field."

Madison Osnes, wept briefly while attempting to present her dad with a folder containing 72 letters from various girls he has coached over the years. At the end of their senior season Randy Osnes annually presents each player with a personal letter from their head coach, and many took time to return the favor.

The mayor was accompanied by his wife, City Clerk Kelly Penn, as he made the presentation during a postgame event combining a special senior night with a celebration of Randy Osnes' accomplishments.

"Coach Osnes built a tradition within the Farmington High School softball that is not only recognized in the state of Arkansas but also recognized on the national level," Ernie Penn said. "So, it's my honor and privilege to day to present coach Randy Osnes with a key to the city and proclamation declaring April 23, 2021 Coach Randy Osnes Day."

Kelly Penn read the proclamation, which stated: "Whereas, we are here today to pay honor and celebrate the outstanding career of Randy Osnes, and whereas Coach Randy Osnes has dedicated 25 years of service and his exemplary dedication to the Farmington School District as the head coach of the Farmington Lady Cardinal softball team. Whereas his leadership and dedication made a difference in the lives of his players and his students; and whereas in the 25 years Coach Osnes has 583 plus wins including three State championships, 10 Regional championships, 21 conference championships, five State Runner-up titles, four Regional Runner-up titles, and made 22 state tournament appearances. Coach Osnes has been recognized as the 2011 NFHS National Sectional Coach-of-the-Year, 2011 and 2018 Triple A State Coach-of-the-Year, 2018 NFHS State Coach-of-the-Year, 2018 NFHS National Coach-of-the-Year, All-Star coach 2000, 2001, 2005, 2017, Conference Coach-of-the-Year 13 times. He's coached 37 All-State players and 19 All-Stars so therefore Mayor Ernie Penn has declared April 23, 2021 as Coach Randy Osnes Day."

The Mayor was one of a trio of local celebrities including Farmington softball announcer Greg Squirrel and school board member Jeff Oxford, who jointly hosted the ceremonies.

Oxford, who grew up with Randy Osnes in Farmington, injected a sense of humor into an atmosphere brimming with bittersweet emotions.

"I want to clarify something right now cause I don't want to get the call next year," Oxford said, speaking directly to Randy Osnes. "The day is only this year. Coach, the banks are going to be open next year, the post office is going to be open, and you're not getting a prank. Don't call me. It's just today, and that key, you can't drive nothing around in the city, alright?"

Among dozens of memories recounted, Randy Osnes talked about events that shaped his life and those of his family.

"I've had an opportunity to walk Bailey [Harp-Grady] down the aisle. I don't know how many coaches get to do that," Randy Osnes said.

Randy Osnes himself choked back tears while acknowledging countless people from the community who earnestly supported the program over the last quarter of a century. He asked for $14,000 and received $15,000 on the authorization from former superintendent Ron Wright, then combined that with $60,000 generated by Lady Cardinal fundraising projects along with some hidden money from private donations and a ton of volunteers to complete the transfer of metal bleachers at the University of Arkansas' former George Cole Field to Farmington. The massive project lasted a year and so did the volunteer effort.

"I don't know of anyplace else that has done this. Thank you guys very much, not only for the stadium but for everything that happened that year," Randy Osnes said.