McClung To Serve As Assistant Superintendent

FARMINGTON -- Joe McClung, principal of Farmington Junior High School, will move into the administration office next year to serve as one of the school district's two assistant superintendents.

Farmington School Board on Monday unanimously voted to accept the recommendation to name McClung as assistant superintendent, effective July 1. McClung will replace Terri Strope, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools, said McClung was one of three top candidates brought in for interviews for the position.

The district received 14 applications, and a three-member committee interviewed McClung, Farmington High Assistant Principal Clayton Williams and Blaine Alexander, who works for the Arkansas Leadership Academy with the University of Arkansas.

McClung will handle federal programs and curriculum for the school district. Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton concentrates mainly on student services and next year will add food nutrition to her responsibilities.

Laffoon said McClung is well qualified for the position from his experience as a teacher, assistant principal and a building principal.

He has his doctorate degree in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech University, 14 years of education experience, is a member of the board for the Arkansas Association of Middle Education, a Google for Education certified trainer and a member of the board for the Technology Information Center for Administrative Leadership.

"He just brought a lot of things we're looking for," Laffoon said. "He has a strong curriculum background and tech background and has the ability to work with people from all levels. He's a great people person."

According to McClung's application, McClung has been at Farmington Junior High since fall 2018. He served as assistant principal at Woodland Junior High in Fayetteville and assistant principal at Leverett Elementary in Fayetteville. He was a classroom teacher for five years.

McClung's bachelor degree is in health and physical education from Arkansas Tech. He received a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas and a Specialist of Education degree in educational leadership from Henderson State University.

Other professional organizations include the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, International Society of Technology in Education and Arkansas Leadership Academy for Principals.

In a letter to the hiring committee, McClung said he believes his resume illustrates specific examples of his leadership and administrative duties.

"I believe that my strengths and abilities make me qualified to fill the position of assistant superintendent," McClung said.

McClung is married and has three children.