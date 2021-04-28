Panthers blank Lincoln

LINCOLN -- Spencer Stephenson pitched four shutout innings and Christian Ledeker and J.P. Wills hit home runs as Siloam Springs beat Lincoln, 12-0, in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Gavin Henson went 3 for 3, including a pair of doubles, with two runs scored and five RBIs as the Panthers collected 10 hits and improved to 14-12 overall.

Siloam Springs scored a run in the top of the first and exploded for six runs in the second to blow the game open.

The Panthers added single runs in the third and fourth innings before scoring three in the fifth to take a mercy rule win.

Ledeker opened the top of the second with a home run to center field to put the Panthers up 2-0.

Later in the inning, with Siloam Springs leading 5-0, Wills cranked a two-run home run to left field for a 7-0 lead. It was Wills' fourth home run of the season.

Wills finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, while Elijah Coffey had two hits and scored a run. Nathan Lee had a base hit and scored three runs, while Ledeker and Nick Driscoll each scored two runs. Lucas Junkermann had a hit and scored a run.

Stephenson (3-0) got the win, allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings.

Wills pitched an inning of relief to finish up the win.