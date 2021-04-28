Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

A 16-year-old boy of Farmington was cited April 15 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Rosemary Pano, 59, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 12 in connection with theft of property.

Matthew Burgess, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 14 in connection with criminal mischief, public intoxication, littering.

Matthew Juarez, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited April 15 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, no vehicle license.

Dayman Blackburn, 42, of Springdale, was arrested April 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Henry Nieves Saez, 30, of Johnson, was arrested April 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Savannah Elsey, 24, of Farmington, was cited April 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jacob McManness, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 17 in connection with DWI, open container, careless driving, no vehicle registration.

Heather Roberts, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Billy Boyd, 39, of Fayetterville, was arrested April 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Larry Shue, 52, of Lincoln, was cited April 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kiersten Saik, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited April 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.