What's Happening

PRAIRIE GROVE

Farmers Market

The Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street. It is open to the public. Patrons are asked to observe safety protocols for covid-19 concerns.

WEDINGTON

Fire Department Spaghetti Dinner

Wedington Volunteer Fire Department will have a drive-through spaghetti dinner from 6-7 p.m., Saturday, May 1 at the fire station, 13496 W. Highway 16, Fayetteville. Cost is $6 per meal. There will be a silent auction on Facebook.