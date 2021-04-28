Willke Retires From Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Senior adults in Prairie Grove offered congratulations to Linda Willke on Friday as she served her last day as director of Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center.

Willke retired Friday, joining her husband who retired about seven years ago.

"He looked at me and said, 'When are you going to retire?'" Willke said.

Her staff and friends at the center celebrated her retirement with a cake, lots of flowers and plants, cards and some gifts.

Willke said she came onboard 12 years ago with goals to update the center and provide more activities for the seniors at the center.

"I had goals when I came here and I feel like I've accomplished those goals," she said. "I couldn't have done it without the community. The community has been a blessing."

Over the years, the center has been repainted on the inside and the back deck repaired and updated. With the assistance of a grant and the help of the school and city, the center's gravel walking trail was paved to provide a safer place for senior adults and others to walk.

"This place has had a lot of TLC (tender loving care)," Willke said.

Willke said her highlights over the years have been fun times with her seniors.

"You become family. It's not just a job. It's part of your life," she said. "I like watching them enjoy their retirement, have a good time and laughing."

Activities and events over the past 12 years have included field trips, eating out together, chair volleyball, bean bag baseball, exercise classes and special speakers.

"The center is like a boys and girls club for seniors. There's so much a senior center can provide for them."

The hardest part of being a senior center director are the funerals and having to say goodbye, Willke said.

The second hardest part are the fundraisers. She is required to raise about one-half of her annual budget. Her current budget is $149,000, and of that $35,000 is for food costs.

"I'm very blessed that people have supported me completely," she said.

Willke said retirement plans include working in her garden, quilting, projects at home and visiting family on the east coast.

Senior adults at the center say they will miss Willke.

"I hate it," Peggy Self Johnson said. "She knows everyone in town and was able to get a lot of contributions."

Maxine Caudle said Willke is easy to get along with and and has done a great job as center director.