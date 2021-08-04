College News

Arkansas Tech University

The following area students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester:

Farmington -- David Martin Askegaard, Sidney Marie Brock, Meghan Alyssa Finn, Maecy Brook Garner, Callie Addison Harper, Emily Grace Johnson, Kera Paige McCain, Johnan Wayne Mitchell, Brandon Joseph Monroe (4.0), Lark Erin Sybrant (4.0);

Lincoln -- Averi Claire Massey (4.0), Tou Vong Xiong (4.0);

Prairie Grove -- Kaylee Grace Elder (4.0), Beau Maxwell Foster (4.0), Parker D. Lopez, Spencer Ryan Parnell (4.0), Elly L. Stone (4.0), Sarah James Stone.

Arkansas Tech University, Ozark Campus

Stephen Holmes (4.0) and Alicia Scott (4.0), both of Farmington, were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Southern New Hampshire University

Tiffany Adams of Lincoln was named to the President's List for winter 2021 and Amanda Amos of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List for winter 2021.

University of Arkansas, Little Rock

Darci Dixon of Lincoln graduated from UALR during its spring 2021 graduation with a master of social work in social work; Donna Whitney of Prairie Grove graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.